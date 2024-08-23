MLB insider names Oli Marmol replacement all Cardinals fans could get behind
The St. Louis Cardinals went all in at the trade deadline to help their veteran roster push towards a playoff berth. They acquired talented pieces like Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde.
But they have underperformed tremendously this season. They still sit on the brink of postseason contention, though the odds don't look to be in their favor. The NL Wild Card seems to be going in the favor of the Diamondbacks, Padres and Braves. The Mets are on the outside looking in alongside the Cardinals.
If the Cardinals do fall out of contention, which it looks like they will, then their manager Oli Marmol will be sitting on one of the hotter seats in the entire league. It would almost be expected that he would be fired if St. Louis continues to underachieve.
Yadier Molina listed as next potential Cardinals' manager
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently looked into managers around the league that may be on the hot seat. He listed the Cardinals' skipper, Oli Marmol as having "a bit of heat", which couldn't be truer.
"It’s an average team playing average baseball, an improvement. Are front office changes also possible? Two great potential manager replacements: Cardinals legend Yadier Molina and Schumaker," Heyman wrote.
Obviously, Skip Schumaker is listed here. He spent time in St. Louis as a player and the connection to the team is huge. He's a good manager that's been given quite an uphill battle with his Miami Marlins roster this season. Many around the league expect Schumaker to part ways with the Marlins at the end of the season. He will be the most sought-after manager of the offseason.
So, Heyman also linked the Cardinals to their legendary catcher, Yadier Molina. Molina spent all 19 years of his big league career with the Cardinals and he was one of the most respected members of the organization during the entire 21st century.
He has no true managerial experience, but he is very well known for his baseball IQ and his ability to lead. Many former teammates of Molina have vouched for his ability as a leader.
Obviously, it takes time to adjust to the role of being a manager, but if the Cardinals want to take a shot on a first year manager, Molina is the right guy for the job.