MLB insider names the only situation the Yankees should trade Spencer Jones
The New York Yankees enter the All-Star break with a 58-40 record. They're 1.0 game back of the first-place Orioles in the AL East and are in sole possession of the first Wild Card spot in the AL. They haven't played their best baseball for over a month now, but can be clear World Series contenders with the right deadline moves.
Buying at the trade deadline is a given for the Yankees given their record, the only question is how far will they be willing to go. Trading prospects in exchange for players who can help them win now is what will happen, but should there be any untouchables?
One prospect that the Yankees have repeatedly said no to trading is Spencer Jones, their No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. While Jon Heyman of the New York Post doesn't think Jones should be available in most situations, he details one possible trade in which he'd be willing to give Jones up.
For Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.
MLB insider would only trade Spencer Jones for Cy Young favorite
"As the deadline approaches, Jones remains the key guy other teams seek in trade. However, the Yankees should keep Jones unless they can somehow pry away one particular All-Star — and that All-Star is very likely to stay where he is. In what would be a major deadline coup, if the Yankees can land Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal of the Tigers for a package including Jones, go for it."
It's Tarik Skubal or bust in the mind of Jon Heyman. You know what, who can blame him? Skubal should absolutely be priority No. 1 for the Yankees with the season he's had and the team control that remains on his contract. Unfortunately, as Heyman notes, it's likely Skubal stays where he is at the deadline.
Heyman might believe Jones should only be available in Skubal trade talks, but that probably shouldn't be the case. Yes, Jones is an exciting prospect thanks to his elite power and speed, but he's far from a complete player.
The 23-year-old has had a bit of a rough year for AA Somerset, slashing .237/.317/.403 with ten home runs, 46 RBI, and 18 stolen bases. The biggest red flag with Jones' statistics is his 124 strikeouts in 334 plate appearances. He has struck out 37.1 percent of the time he has come up to the plate. Strikeouts have always been an issue, but it's only gotten worse this season.
The potential is off the charts, but how good can he realistically be if he can't make much more contact?
"But if it’s either of three other outstanding All-Star pitchers — White Sox starter Garrett Crochet, A’s reliever Mason Miller or Marlins reliever Tanner Scott — as good as they are, the Yankees should probably pass."
Jones should not be available in discussions for a rental player, and you can make the argument that he shouldn't be available for a reliever like Mason Miller, but would the Yankees really leave him off the table completely in Garrett Crochet talks? Not only is Crochet establishing himself as an elite starting pitcher, but he, like Skubal, would come with two years of club control. Innings might be a concern for this season, but he'd be an integral piece down the stretch and for the future.
Jones should be valued very highly. He's one of the best prospects in the sport. It's not hard to see the upside. Untouchable though? They'd really only trade him for the presumptive AL Cy Young favorite? Valuing prospects is important, but the Yankees might be overvaluing Jones in particular if they have Heyman's asking price.