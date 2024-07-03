MLB insider names two 'most likely' teams to land Luis Robert Jr. at trade deadline
There aren't many teams confirmed to be selling at this year's MLB trade deadline, but the Chicago White Sox are certainly one of them. That was the expectation entering the year, and they've done nothing to change that.
At 24-63, the White Sox have the worst record in the majors by far, and if they do trade several of their best players, they might end up with one of the worst records in MLB history when all is said and done.
The best player of the bunch who might get dealt is Luis Robert Jr. who is by all accounts Chicago's best and most valuable player. When healthy, Robert has established himself as a legitimate star. The fact that he is just 26 years old and would come with several years of club control at a bargain price, the White Sox might get an enormous haul for him.
While virtually every team would love to trade for a talent like Robert, not many have both the farm system and the willingness to get a deal like this done. Jon Heyman of the New York Post named two teams, the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as 'most likely' landing spots for Robert on a live stream for Bleacher Report.
Mariners, Dodgers dubbed 'most likely' to trade for Luis Robert Jr.
Both of these teams have been linked heavily to Robert for weeks now, so it's not a surprise to see Heyman list either one as a likely landing spot. Though one would certainly be more fun than the other.
While the Dodgers are a juggernaut, their lineup is very top-heavy. It's not like the Yankees lineup where they only rely on two players, but the Dodgers have room for improvement in the lower third of their order, and could use another outfielder. Armed with one of the best farm systems in the majors and the desire to win right now, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see them land the crown jewel of this year's deadline festivities.
On the other hand, the Mariners would be the fun landing spot for Robert as they try and win their first AL West title since they won 116 games back in 2021.
Seattle has the pitching necessary to carry them, but their offense is just dreadful. Seattle ranks 27th in the majors in runs scored and 27th in OPS. They have Julio Rodriguez penciled into one outfield spot, but the other two leave a lot to be desired with guys like Luke Raley, Dominic Canzone, Mitch Haniger, Dylan Moore, and Victor Robles as options.
The Mariners need at least one big bat, and have two weak outfield spots. Trading for Robert would kill two birds with one stone, and could give them enough to fend off the surging Astros in the AL West. If their offense is even middle of the pack, they're a team nobody would want to face because of their pitching.
The Dodgers feel like the more likely landing spot for Robert just because they seem to find a way to land every big fish, have the prospects to do it, and have the appetite to do it, but the Mariners getting him would be awesome to see. They need him more, and