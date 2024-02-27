MLB insider offers clear distinction between David Ross, Craig Counsell's styles with Cubs
Craig Counsell is set to begin his first year as manager of the Chicago Cubs, and there are already some key differences between him and David Ross. Counsell took over for Ross this past offseason.
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago Cubs are set for a new beginning in 2024. They've had a busy offseason and have added some key pieces.
However, their most impactful addition was the hiring of new manager Craig Counsell.
Counsell had spent the past several years at the helm of the Milwaukee Brewers before taking over for David Ross as the Cubs new manager.
The Cubs have a much more experienced manager at the helm heading into 2024, one who is a proven winner.
Already, there are some key differences between Counsell and Ross, as Ken Rosenthal pointed out in his latest article in The Athletic (subscription required). President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer is prepared to have his views challenged by the new Cubs skipper.
Cubs set for different approach in 2024
Things are obviously going to be different for the Cubs in 2024. Hoyer clearly is willing to be challenged on his views by Counsell, and the new Cubs skipper is up to the challenge.
"I felt that for sure," said Counsell. "I felt certainly that Jed wants to have the debate and be challenged on his assumptions. He said it in front of the whole organization. So yeah, I do feel the responsibility to do it rather than not."
One thing Rosenthal noted was that Ross as a first-time manager often took advice from the front office of the Cubs. Counsell is the opposite of that. As Rosenthal put it, Counsell is not a "yes man."
"He has really strong opinion and he's going to share them and he's not going to back down," Hoyer said of Counsell. "He wants things done a certain way. When they're not done a certain way, he's going to voice that, and with every person I talked to, it was always viewed as a positive."
Ross was also essentially an internal hire, replacing Joe Maddon after playing a key role in the Cubs run to the World Series in 2016. But with Counsell, the Cubs are bringing in a fresh perspective that should have an immediate impact on the club.
We'll see what the Cubs are able to accomplish in 2024.