MLB Insider: Orioles to sign former Mets, Giants slugger J.D. Davis
Free-agent infielder J.D. Davis and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a minor-league contract, a source tells FanSided. The move was first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
It’s been a rollercoaster ride of a season for Davis. Before the season, the 31-year-old agreed to a $6.9 million contract to avoid arbitration with the San Francisco Giants, who then placed Davis on waivers shortly after and became a free agent. He then signed with the Oakland A’s, who then traded him to the New York Yankees, who recently designated him for assignment.
Orioles sign former Mets, Giants infielder J.D. Davis
Now, Davis joins a Baltimore team that has World Series aspirations. In Triple-A, Davis will get consistent at-bats and his deal surely includes opt-out clauses, so if a major-league opportunity arises, he will have the ability to accept it. If Coby Mayo does not look major-league ready at third base, then Davis can be promoted and provide a veteran bat in the lineup.
It’s a low-risk deal for the Orioles, who added a player who has hit .257/.340/.425 with a .764 OPS, 72 home runs and 221 RBI in eight major-league seasons. While he has struggled this season, hitting .218/.293/.338 with a .631 OPS and four home runs, perhaps a change of scenery – and more consistent at-bats – will help Davis get back on track.
After all, Davis is only one season removed from hitting .248/.325/.413 with a .738 OPS, 18 home runs and 69 RBI in 144 games with the San Francisco Giants.