MLB Insider: Pirates to sign former Cardinals, White Sox pitcher Jake Woodford
Free-agent reliever Jake Woodford and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com first reported that a deal was likely.
Woodford, 27, was recently designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox and elected free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A. Previously the No. 39 overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2015 Draft, Woodford posted a 4.29 ERA across four seasons (184.2 innings). The best season of his career came in 2022 where he posted a 2.23 ERA in 48.1 innings, but he struggled in 2023, and was non-tendered after the season.
Pirates to sign Jake Woodford
In the offseason, Woodford signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox and viewed it as a prime opportunity for major-league appearances, as well as a chance to work with highly-regarded pitching coaches Ethan Katz and Brian Bannister. But Woodford struggled in limited time with the White Sox, posting a 10.80 ERA in two appearances, as well as a 5.26 ERA in 10 appearances in Triple-A.
Woodford is familiar with the National League Central and provides another major-league caliber option for a Pirates team that has dealt with inconsistencies in the bullpen.
“We believe we have a ton of talent in the bullpen. We believe we can stack up with anybody from a talent perspective,” general manager Ben Cherington said on the radio on June 9. “We’ve had some stretches where it’s been inconsistent. You’re not going to find guys with better stuff. It doesn’t mean we won’t keep looking, but that’s an area where we’re just as focused on, ‘How do we help our guys be more consistent?’”
In the meantime, Woodford adds depth to that equation – and considering the Pirates’ bullpen's inconsistencies, a path back to the majors appears realistic.