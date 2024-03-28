Inside the Clubhouse: MLB insider predictions for regular season, World Series and more
Predicting anything in baseball is hard. Predicting the entire season is borderline impossible. I'm trying it anyway! Here are my predictions for the entire 2024 baseball season.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned about baseball, it’s that predicting it is hard. Really hard.
Injuries happen. Breakouts and underperforming seasons happen. Things happen behind the scenes that we often aren’t aware of. There are so many variables that go into a 162-game season that really make predicting it an impossible exercise.
But I’m giving it a shot anyway! Here are my predictions for the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season and postseason, as well as all awards in the American League and National League.
MLB insider predictions for 2024 season
MLB Regular Season Predictions
NL East: Philadelphia Phillies
In recent years, the Atlanta Braves have won the National League East only to lose to the Phillies in the postseason. I think this is the year the Phillies finally win the division. Both offenses are loaded, but the Phillies have a strong rotation and the Braves’ rotation has some questions. It’s going to be close and could come down to the final week of the season.
NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers
It seems like before every regular season, pundits underestimate the Milwaukee Brewers. This year, the weakened rotation (no Corbin Burnes or Brandon Woodruff) and the fact that Craig Counsell bolted for the Chicago Cubs have added backing to those doubts. I still think they will win the division and their offense with newly acquired Rhys Hoskins will be a big reason why. But don’t underestimate the impact that pitching coach Chris Hook, regarded as one of the best in baseball, has on the rotation and bullpen.
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
This feels like the easiest pick in quite some time. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman headline a Dodgers lineup that feels more like an All-Star team. The real race in the National League West is for second place, with the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres all contenders. The Colorado Rockies, meanwhile, appear primed for last place once again.
AL East: Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles, coming off a 101-win season, have arguably the best young roster in baseball. Adley Rutschman is a sneaky American League MVP candidate. They will have top prospect Jackson Holliday debut at some point early in the season. The rest of the division, however, comes with questions. What will the Rays look like with potentially no Wander Franco for a full season? Will the Blue Jays regress after missing on Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, as well as losing Matt Chapman? Do the Red Sox have enough firepower? Will Carlos Rodon and others step up to overcome the early season loss of Gerrit Cole?
AL Central: Minnesota Twins
This is the safest bet in the American League. The Twins’ lineup is led by Edouard Julien, Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis. They have Cy Young candidate Pablo Lopez atop the rotation and a bullpen that has a variety of options. The Detroit Tigers are primed for an improved 2024 season, but don’t have the firepower to keep up with the Twins.
AL West: Houston Astros
What will determine the outcome of the American League West is the pre-July performance of the Texas Rangers without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. But I like the Astros -- they’ve dominated the division for years -- and they have the talent to not expect a drop off. I like the Astros, but this division will be close.
MLB Awards Predictions
Awards are impossible to predict year-in and year-out, as a breakout campaign from any one player can derail the entire system. The BBWAA will determine these award winners at the end of the 2024 season, but for now I will take my best guess. As mentioned previously in my divisional predictions, expect a breakout season from Adley Rutschman, who should be a household name by the end of September.
The rest shouldn't come as a major surprise to anyone who follows the sport on a yearly basis. Sometimes the obvious answer is the right one.
American League MVP: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles.
National League MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers.
American League Cy Young: Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles.
National League Cy Young: Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves.
American League Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers.
National League Rookie of the Year: Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers.
World Series Prediction
World Series: Philadelphia Phillies over Houston Astros.
The Phillies’ offense is loaded. Their rotation, headlined by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, is very strong. A strong argument could be made that they were a closer away from making the World Series last year. I think they finally make it this year and defeat the Houston Astros in six games. In doing so, the Phillies will get revenge on Houston for the 2022 fall classic, in which the Astros defeated Philadelphia in...you guessed it: six games.