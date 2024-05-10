MLB Insider: Ranking the teams who need to acquire A's star Mason Miller the most
Oakland A’s star closer Mason Miller is drawing trade interest, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. But the asking price is said to be astronomically high.
Miller, 25, is the A’s best player and has already emerged as one of, if not the best, closers in baseball. In 13 games, he’s posted a 1.10 ERA and a 33/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16.1 innings. He’s consistently overwhelmed the best hitters in baseball and considering that he’s signed until 2030, his value is enormous.
All of that makes a trade incredibly difficult to facilitate. But Miller will be heavily sought after, and here are a few teams that could use him.
1. Chicago Cubs
All season, the Cubs have had issues in the ninth inning. Their Opening Day closer, Albert Alzolay, has a 4.70 ERA and six blown save opportunities in 16 appearances. Hector Neris, who was signed this offseason, has filled in and posted a 3.21 ERA and recorded six saves in 15 games. However, Neris has only 12 strikeouts and a whopping 13 walks in 14 innings.
Put simply: the Cubs need help in the ninth inning. Badly. Especially if they want to compete in the National League going forward.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell places a high priority on bullpen depth. The team has had conversations with the Miami Marlins, general manager Jed Hoyer revealed, and David Kaplan said that the team has talked to the Marlins about bullpen pieces. So it would not be out of the question at all that the Cubs would inquire about Miller.
2. Baltimore Orioles
When the Orioles added Craig Kimbrel this offseason, they signed an established veteran closer who is likely headed for the Hall of Fame. But he was coming off a season in which he perhaps cost the Philadelphia Phillies from advancing to the World Series and with serious questions lingering over his head.
This year, Kimbrel has a 4.73 ERA in 13.1 innings. He has allowed runs in each of his last two appearances (one run in 0.1 innings against the Reds on May 4; and two runs in 0.2 innings against the Nationals on May 8) and appears to be on shaky ground in the role going forward.
If there is one team that has the prospect capital to acquire Miller, it’s the Orioles. They have the need, both in the short- and long-term. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense and is something that general manager Mike Elias should strongly consider before the July 30 trade deadline.
3. San Diego Padres
If there’s one thing that Padres general manager A.J. Preller absolutely loves it's exciting star players. And that is exactly what Miller is.
This offseason, the Padres lost Josh Hader to the Houston Astros. They replaced him with Robert Suarez, who signed a whopping three-year, $30 million contract in 2023, and he has been brilliant to the tune of a 0.55 ERA, 12 saves and a 15/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Padres being listed here is not because of a need for a closer, but it’s because it screams something that Preller would consider. Besides, Miller is cheap, controllable, and young. He can fit on a Padres payroll that is much tighter than in previous years.
Is it likely? No. But Preller will almost certainly make a phone call.
4. Texas Rangers
Would the A’s trade Miller within the division? We shall see. But the Rangers certainly make sense for Miller.
Kirby Yates and David Robertson have both been very good to start the 2024 season, so it’s not as if the need is overly pressing for this year. But Miller would offer a long-term solution for the Rangers in the ninth inning.
The asking price in general is high, but considering the Rangers are a division rival, the A’s could ask for even more in return. So an intra-division trade feels unlikely.