MLB Insider: Red Sox to sign former Mets, Cubs first baseman Dom Smith
Free-agent first baseman Dom Smith and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a major-league contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. It is pending a physical.
Smith, 28, initially agreed to a minor-league contract with the Chicago Cubs during spring training, but opted out after not making the Opening Day roster. He joined the Tampa Bay Rays, where he posted a .263/.337/.375 slash line with two home runs and 11 RBI in 21 games with Triple-A Durham, and triggered an opt-out clause in his contract when a major-league opportunity in Boston presented itself.
In Boston, Smith will be yet another option at first base, a position that has been hammered with injuries.
Triston Casas is out indefinitely with a rib fracture. Garrett Cooper, who was acquired in a trade with the Cubs to fill in for Casas, left Tuesday’s game after taking a 95 mph fastball off his wrist/forearm. While the injury is minor and not expected to result in Cooper missing much, if any time, they needed additional depth at the position.
Smith was a former first round pick and top prospect of the New York Mets. In six seasons (447 games) with the Mets, he hit .246/.308/.424 with a .733 OPS, 46 home runs and 179 RBI. He signed with the Washington Nationals before the 2023 season and received more consistent playing time, where he hit .254/.326/.366 with a .692 OPS, 12 home runs and 46 RBI.