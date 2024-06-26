MLB insider reveals Dodgers' best trade match at the deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers are typically one of the most active teams in the league every season at the trade deadline. They can afford to do this because, well, they're contending every year.
Nothing has changed in 2024, as the Dodgers will, again, be big time buyers before the trade deadline. Many have speculated where they could look to improve their team, with names like Mason Miller, Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. landing with the Dodgers in the unlimited amount of trade deadline rumors.
But MLB insider Jeff Passan has a different idea for who the Dodgers "best match" would be before this season's deadline.
MLB insider Jeff Passan lists Randy Arozarena as Dodgers' best trade match
Jeff Passan of ESPN likes the idea of Randy Arozarena being sent to Los Angeles and, honestly, I can't blame him. The idea makes complete sense, and it could turn out to be one of the bigger steals in recent memory if the Dodgers can make the move and turn Arozarena's career back around.
"Or they could take the risk on Arozarena -- in the midst of the worst season of his career -- and figure joining a lineup with Betts, Hernandez, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith would help him find his mojo."
Arozarena is slashing .191/.304/.348 with 10 homers and 12 doubles on the year. He's truly having the worst season of his career, on the surface.
But what if I told you he was turning his season around and that he's looked like the Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena over the last month? What if I told you he would be a much cheaper trade piece than a lot of the options on the market?
In June, Arozarena is slashing .292/.434/.462 with an OPS near .900. He's finally looked like himself again. His power is still there and he's now showing discipline and patience at the plate that's letting him hit for average and reach base at an elite clip.
And he still has two years of team control on his contract.
Trading for Arozarena and adding him to the star-studded lineup in LA would do wonders for him. It would provide protection in the order and take the pressure off his shoulders. He would likely be able to continue to look like the Arozarena of old if the Dodgers make a move for him.
Jeff Passan likes the idea. What do you think?