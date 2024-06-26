MLB insider says Blue Jays should sell at trade deadline, including their stars
By Thomas Erbe
There was a brief belief the Toronto Blue Jays had a chance to turn things around and fight for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. They then lost seven games in a row. They were able to snap that skid on Tuesday night when they beat the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, but that was just a game.
Now, the Blue Jays and General Manager Ross Atkins have some decisions to make. Do they hang onto the assets they have to try again in 2025? Or do they begin the teardown now and retool for the future?
The team is in the bottom half of the league in almost all offensive and defensive categories. They are now 15 games behind in a division well out of reach and 6.5 out of a playoff spot. If they were in the National League, they could pass as a team on the cusp. Unfortunately, that's not the case.
There are plenty of assets to be had by the rest of the league. But will they pull the trigger to begin the rebuild? One baseball insider believes they should.
Jon Heyman believes Blue Jays should sell
Baseball insider Jon Heyman believes the Blue Jays should be sellers as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Heyman says this includes superstars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After an offseason that built expectations higher, this team filled with talent and potential is not blending and could benefit from selling off assets.
The Blue Jays' farm system is ranked 24th out of 30. It is depleted, and not much is coming to help. Selling this deadline could position them to acquire assets to reset their team in the future and round out with upcoming free agents.
Heyman did say he does not believe the Blue Jays will have a fire sale prior to the deadline. Bichette and Guerrero are more likely to stay than go at this point. However, as time goes on, he believes they should reconsider and begin building for the future while the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are capitalizing now.