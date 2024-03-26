MLB Insider: Shohei Ohtani explained how an MLB-shaking betting scandal came to light
Shohei Ohtani says he's the victim of alleged fraud and theft. On Monday, he revealed just how his translator and longtime friend Ippei Mizuhara allegedly did it.
In a crammed press conference room at Dodger Stadium with over 70 reporters present, Shohei Ohtani told reporters that he was duped. That Ippei Mizuhara, his longtime translator and close friend, had a gambling addiction and allegedly took at least $4.5 million from Ohtani’s account – all without Ohtani’s knowledge.
“Up until that team meeting,” Ohtani said, “I didn’t know that Ippei had a gambling addiction and was in debt.”
“Ippei has been stealing money from my account,” Ohtani said, “and has told lies.”
“I never agreed to pay off the debt or make any payments to the bookmaker,” Ohtani added, adding that he never met or heard of Matthew Bowyer, who is the target of a federal investigation for running an illegal bookmaking operation in Southern California.
Shohei Ohtani explained how the Ippei Mizuhara betting scandal unfolded
Ohtani said that he has never bet on baseball, had never bet on sports, and never asked for anyone to do so on his behalf. At some point last week, media outlets began asking about the wire transfers but Mizuhara never informed Ohtani. Then after Opening Day in Korea, Mizuhara spoke (in English) to the entire Dodgers clubhouse – players, front office personnel, others – and informed them of what was going on.
Afterward, Ohtani said that he and Mizuhara talked to further understand what had happened. “At that moment,” Ohtani said, “it was obviously an absurd thing that was happening, and I contacted my representatives at that point.”
Ohtani said that he will fully cooperate with federal and Major League Baseball investigators. According to The Athletic, the IRA has begun an investigation into Mizuhara. Ohtani, at this point, is not facing any discipline and is expected to continue playing in his first season after signing a whopping 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.
“I’m beyond shocked,” Ohtani said. “It’s really hard to verbalize how I’m feeling at this point.”