MLB Insider: Should Astros manager Joe Espada be on the hot seat?
With the Houston Astros at 6-14 and in last place in a bad American League West, it has put pressure squarely on new manager Joe Espada. And made some wonder if his seat is already starting to get warm.
Let’s take a deep breath.
Espada’s relationships within the Astros organization run deep. Espada, 48, has been with the Astros since 2018. He served as bench coach under A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker and has been heavily involved in their success since then, which has included a World Series championship in 2022. He was a coveted managerial candidate and was handpicked to replace Baker when he retired following the 2023 season.
Point being: the Astros will be patient with Espada. His seat is not warm, and it should not be warm.
Joe Espada is not on hot seat with Astros
Rather, the blame for the Astros’ poor performance should go toward Astros ownership. The decision to fire James Click as general manager only days after winning the World Series in 2022 was questionable. Then, without a GM in place, the Astros signed reliever Rafael Montero to a three-year, $34.5 million contract and Jose Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million contract.
In 68 appearances last season, Montero posted a 5.08 ERA and 79 strikeouts. He has been better this season, posting a 1.80 ERA in his first 10 appearances. But Abreu has struggled mightily since joining the Astros, hitting .223/.284/.359 with 18 home runs and 91 RBI in 157 games, including a mediocre .078/.158/.098 slashline in 16 games this season.
The signing of Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract has thus far been a disaster, with the left-hander posting an 8.31 ERA in 10 appearances.
So yes, while the Astros have struggled this season, it does not just fall on Espada. He deserves some blame, of course. But the majority of the issues stem from roster construction – and owner Jim Crane and general manager Dana Brown deserve blame as well.