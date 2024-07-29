MLB Insider's giant Tarik Skubal nothing burger still has baseball fans panicking
By Mark Powell
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is available for the right asking price. The only problem, of course, is that their asking price is the foundation of any farm system.
The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are the two teams most often connected to Skubal. Baltimore certainly has the prospect capital to pull it off, starting with Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo, Coby Mayo and more. Despite their need for starting pitching and Corbin Burnes contract status, the Orioles have been unwilling -- at least of this writing -- to part ways with any of the coveted top prospects in their system.
Frankly, it's tough to blame them. Mike Elias and the O's have done a tremendous job building up and maintaining a strong farm system the last few years, and as those young players near the major leagues, trading them away is essentially punting on their development. There is the rare trade asset, such as a likely AL Cy Young winner in Skubal, who can make Elias reconsider his stance.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
One MLB insider won't stop floating Tarik Skubal trade rumors
MLB insider Jon Morosi, who recently took a break from checking Shohei Ohtani flight logs, has entered the chat. Morosi thinks there is a small chance Skubal is traded, and for that reason he's been discussing it 24/7 on social media and MLB Network.
It's not a surprise the Orioles and Tigers are in contact. They've been in contact for weeks, and the Tigers even sent scouts to Norfolk to determine interest in Baltimore's top prospects. Now, just wait for Morosi's kicker.
Stowers is a good player, but by no means should he be the centerpiece of the Skubal trade package. Previously, top prospects such as Holliday, Basallo and Mayo were all floated as possibilities. Stowers could be an additional piece to sweeten the deal, but not the main course.
Perhaps most frustrating about Morosi's reporting isn't just that it's a giant nothing burger, it's that he won't even go out on a limb. Much of the weight of this statement is spent protecting himself from potential blowback. All of his reporting is hypothetical in nature, as if he's guarding a secret no one really wants to hear.
Such is the life of an MLB insider, though someone ought to gift Morosi a thesaurus one of these days.