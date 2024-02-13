MLB Insider: The latest on Jorge Soler, Giants, Padres, Yasmani Grandal
One of the best, and most intriguing free-agent bats, is designated hitter/outfielder Jorge Soler. Few players possess the type of power that he has and considering the type of production he had in 2023 – .250/.341/.512 with 36 home runs in 580 plate appearances – he should land a contract with a strong annual average value.
Yet there has been little reporting on Soler’s free agency, and it has left his market as a mystery in one of the most unusual offseasons in recent baseball history.
Among the teams that have had conversations with Soler are the San Francisco Giants, sources say. The Giants have sought a power-hitting bat in recent offseasons and have come up empty. Soler could play in the outfield or be a designated hitter; he played 32 games in the outfield last season and was a designated hitter in 102 games.
Also: If Soler signed with the Giants, he would instantly become a candidate to be the first right-handed hitter to hit a home run into McCovey Cove.
But there should be a plethora of teams on Soler. The New York Mets have had conversations with Soler this offseason and have reportedly done the same with J.D. Martinez. It remains to be seen if the Mets splurge for a designated hitter, but Soler would be an ideal fit if they do.
San Francisco Giants
Free-agent reliever Amir Garrett and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a minor-league contract, sources say. The deal includes an invite to spring training and would pay $1.35 million if he’s in the majors.
San Diego Padres
Free-agent utilityman Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $1 million contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. The deal includes $1.5 million in reachable incentives based on plate appearances.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. The Pirates pivoted to Grandal after missing on Gary Sanchez, who signed with the Milwaukee Brewers.