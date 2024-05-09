MLB Insider: 3 thoughts on trade between Braves and Angels
The Los Angeles Angels are acquiring infielder Luis Guillorme from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced.
Guillorme was signed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract by the Braves this offseason after being non-tendered by the New York Mets. He received limited playing time in New York through six seasons, hitting .261/.344/.333 with a .677 OPS, five home runs and 48 RBI in 823 plate appearances. He struggled in Atlanta, hitting a mediocre .150/.190/.250 with a .440 OPS, zero home runs and three RBI in 21 plate appearances.
3 thoughts on Braves-Angels trade:
1. It’s highly likely that Guillorme will receive much more consistent playing time in Anaheim. The Angels have dealt with an abundance of injuries in the infield, with Anthony Rendon, Michael Stefanic and Miguel Sano on the Injured List while Luis Rengifo has missed a week with an illness and Brandon Drury a candidate to go on the IL. Guillorme’s performance in New York suggests that better results should come, and perhaps that will be with more consistent playing time.
2. The Anthony Rendon signing was an absolute disaster for the Angels. Signed to a seven-year, $245 million contract in 2020, Rendon has not played in more than 58 games in a season since joining the Angels. He was placed on the 60-day Injured list to make room for Guillorme and is further bolstering his case as perhaps the worst free-agent signing this decade, perhaps this century. It’s been that bad.
3. The move makes sense for the Braves, especially considering Guillorme’s struggles and the presence of David Fletcher. Having both Guillorme and Fletcher on the roster was redundant for Atlanta and with Guillorme gone, Fletcher should have more opportunities off the bench. However, those opportunities will be limited with the Braves starting infield playing every day. In nine plate appearances this season, Fletcher is hitting .250/.222/.250 with a .472 OPS and two RBI.