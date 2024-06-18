MLB Insider: Trade deadline thoughts on the Yankees, Cubs, Padres, Angels, A's, Marlins, Rockies
On Tuesday’s episode of The Baseball Insiders, FanSided’s Robert Murray answered questions from listeners regarding the most surprising teams in baseball, Paul Skenes’ All-Star game chances and surprise trade deadline sellers.
What's going on with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, among others? Let's look closer...
Who are the most surprising MLB teams?
They may not be surprising to most, but I’ll go with the New York Yankees. Entering the season, they were my surprise pick to miss the postseason, and I thought that would result in questions about Brian Cashman’s status running the Yankees’ front office. Instead, they are 50-24 and have baseball’s best record, and appear primed to add an infielder and bullpen help ahead of the trade deadline.
Another team that is surprising, in a not-so-good way, is the Chicago Cubs. After re-signing Cody Bellinger and hiring Craig Counsell as manager, expectations were high in Chicago. But they are 34-39 and 8.5 games back in the division. It’s still unlikely the Cubs sell, but it’s at least a possibility, and if they miss the postseason, questions about president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer’s job status will surely come up.
Are there any teams that could become surprise sellers? Something out of left field?
See: the Cubs listed above. The Texas Rangers could also become a surprise seller being 33-39 and nine games back in the American League West. But with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom set to come off the Injured List, as well as having Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy running the show, selling feels unlikely for the Rangers unless things really get out of hand.
One team that makes sense as a seller is the Detroit Tigers, who are 34-38 and 11.5 games back in the American League Central. If they do sell, Jack Flaherty would instantly vault toward the top of the available starting pitching options while Mark Canha, Gio Urshela and Carson Kelly would draw interest.
Who are untouchables for known sellers like the Athletics, Rockies, Marlins, White Sox, and Angels?
For the Athletics, it would appear there are no untouchables if they are willing to listen to inquiries on closer Mason Miller. They would seem very likely to hold onto JJ Bleday unless blown away with an offer.
The Marlins, meanwhile, figure to be open to listening on every player not named Eury Perez or Sandy Alcantara. The Rockies won’t trade Ryan McMahon. The Angels figure to hold onto Mike Trout and their young, controllable young players.
The White Sox hold the keys to the trade deadline and being armed with trade chips such as Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde, among others, should land a plethora of prospects to further bolster the farm system.
When do prices drop to a realistic level?
Mid to late July. The prices at this point are very high, with one high-ranking team official saying: “This market is all messed up right now.”
Translation: few players are available and the ones who are have a very high asking price.
What are the Padres and Cubs going to do?
Padres general manager A.J. Preller has been one of the most aggressive executives in trade conversations, and that should come as little surprise. He appears to be targeting a starting pitcher and late inning reliever.
The Cubs, meanwhile, are tricky. Not even Jed Hoyer knows the answer to what direction the team will go. But it’s clear that if the Cubs do buy, they need to add a high-leverage reliever or two as well as a bat or two to bolster an underperforming offense.