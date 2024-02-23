MLB Insider: The truth behind Blake Snell, New York Yankees rumors
On Wednesday night, rumors swirled on Twitter surrounding the New York Yankees and star left-handed pitcher Blake Snell. A report from a Barstool writer named Marty Mush had an agreement in place. A report from Talkin’ Jake of Jomboy further linked Snell and the Yankees.
But in reality, nothing had changed. The Yankees hadn’t made a new offer to Snell. The left-hander was no closer to signing than he has been all offseason. In other words: the waiting game continues, and there is no end in sight.
What are the chances that Snell could end up in the Bronx? Hal Steinbrenner did not rule it out when speaking with reporters on Thursday, saying: “I’m just going to tell you that we continue to look at a lot of different options. Given where we are payroll-wise, any addition to the club is going to be a costly one, but I’m willing to consider anything that comes my way, anything (Brian Cashman) and his team bring my way. I’ll leave it at that. But we are not done trying to improve this team.”
Steinbrenner’s point about a Snell signing being “costly” is real. The Yankees are already exceeding the top luxury tax threshold of $297 million. Any additional salary added to that would be taxed at 110 percent. Considering that Snell is surely going to land a contract north of $25 million per season, signing him would require Yankees ownership to reach deep into their pockets.
Despite recent rumors, there's no new momentum surrounding a Blake Snell-Yankees signing
If not the Yankees, then who could make sense for Snell? The Los Angeles Angels make sense, and have been linked to Snell in reports, and he would fill a need for a frontline starting pitcher atop their rotation. Mike Trout has pushed ownership and general manager Perry Minasian to splurge in free agency in the wake of Shohei Ohtani leaving for the Dodgers. Signing either Snell or Cody Bellinger would fit that bill.
The San Francisco Giants are another team that makes sense for Snell. They need another starting pitcher, at least in the short-term with Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb sidelined with injuries, and he would add another proven arm atop the rotation. Building a long-term core with Snell, Logan Webb and Kyle Harrison would give the Giants their best trio of pitchers since Tim Lincecum, Madison Bumgarner and Matt Cain. Then add Ray and Cobb to the mix after the All-Star break and suddenly the Giants would have the makings of one of the best rotations in baseball.
The information surrounding Blake Snell and what his market looks like is uncertain. But what does feel certain is that we are no closer to a resolution on the left-hander’s free agency, despite reports on Twitter suggesting otherwise.