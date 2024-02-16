MLB Insider: Updates on White Sox, Pirates, Rays, Yasmani Grandal, Phil Maton
With the high-end free-agent market showing little signs of movement, teams are adding players to fill out their 40-man rosters or signing veterans on non-roster invite minor-league contracts.
There have been a plethora of such moves since pitchers and catchers reported to spring training, and that has only continued in the last 24-48 hours. Here’s a breakdown of the recent deals, per major-league sources.
Chicago White Sox
Free-agent reliever Corey Knebel and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training. Here’s a breakdown of the deal:
- 2024: $1.5 million if in majors
- $250,000 each for 15, 30, 40, 50, 60 relief appearances.
Oakland Athletics
Free-agent reliever Scott Alexander and the Oakland Athletics are in agreement on a one-year contract. Here’s a breakdown of the deal:
- 2024: $2.25 million
- $50,000 each for 35, 40, 45, 50 games pitched
- $100,000 for 60 games
- $200,000 if traded each time.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Free-agent reliever Josh Fleming and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a split major-league contract, as first reported by FanSided. Here’s a breakdown of the deal:
- 2024: $850,000 if in majors
Free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Here’s a breakdown of the deal:
- 2024: $2.5 million
- $250,000 for 70, 85, 100 games started
Tampa Bay Rays
Free-agent reliever Phil Maton and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a one-year contract. Here’s a breakdown of the deal.
- 2024: $6.25 million
- 2025: $7.75 million ($225,000 buyout)