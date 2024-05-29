MLB Insider warns Mets of potential major consequence if they trade Pete Alonso
By Lior Lampert
Despite having the highest 2024 MLB payroll, the New York Mets are pacing for a 66-win campaign through one-third of the season. That won't cut it for a team with playoff aspirations.
The Mets' struggles have led many to believe New York could be sellers ahead of the 2024 trade deadline on July 30. Rumors have mostly centered around three-time All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, who is playing out the final year of his current contract.
With Alonso's free agency looming, doubt remains about his long-term outlook with the Mets. Will he stay or go? If he leaves, when and how will it happen? Amid all the uncertainty surrounding the 29-year-old slugger, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on the Foul Territory podcast to give his thoughts on the situation.
Rosenthal labeled Alonso as his top player to monitor ahead of the deadline. However, the former also emphasized the Mets' reluctance to part ways with the latter, putting the club between a rock and a hard place. Sitting at 22-32 and in fourth place in the National League East, they may not have much of a choice if they don't turn things around and can't re-sign him.
"... if they're out of contention, if they cannot sign him -- and they cannot sign him because he's a Scott Boras client -- who is unlikely to sign an extension," Rosenthal states. "They have to listen [to trade offers]. They listened last deadline.".
Not only has New York been hesitant to move him, but Alonso has openly discussed being a "lifelong Met." But as Rosenthal points out, he is represented by baseball super agent Scott Boras, meaning he will almost assuredly test the market.
Will Alonso get traded over the next two months so the Mets can recoup maximum assets/value? If so, fans have remained hopeful the two sides can cross paths again via free agency. Nonetheless, Rosenthal articulates that any bridge for a reunion gets burned if the Mets deal him.
"If you trade him... that's it," Rosenthal declared.
The documented mutual interest between Alonso and the Mets has created a sense of optimism. It seems we can shut the door on that idea based if Rosenthal's comments are any indication.
Alonso is batting .231/.305/.453 with 12 home runs and 26 RBIs in 2024 across 236 plate appearances. He leads the majors in homers since entering the league in 2019 and could be a valuable addition to the heart of a contending lineup. Will the Mets hold onto him in hopes of preserving their potential long-term relationship? Or will they cut ties prematurely?