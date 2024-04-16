MLB Insider hints at a way out of league's Angel Hernandez disaster
There's only one way MLB can hold Angel Hernandez accountable, and it may not come for another year or two.
By Mark Powell
Angel Hernandez continues to leave his mark on MLB in a negative fashion, with his most recent transgression involving Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford.
Hernandez called multiple outside pitches as strikes during Langford's at-bat, setting the tone for the entire game. Langford, who has one of the better batters' eyes in MLB among young players, was thrown aback for good reason.
As an umpire, it's never a good thing when fans and pundits know your name. Yet, Hernandez seems to enjoy the attention. He routinely gives managers the hook far too early. He's also brutal at calling balls and strikes, as one of the lowest-rated umpires in MLB per Umpire Auditor.
While some may wonder why MLB would keep around someone who is truly terrible at their job, getting rid of Hernandez isn't so simple. MLB umpires have a very powerful union, and Hernandez has taken the league to court over alleged discrimination in the past. For Rob Manfred to outright let him go, MLB would need plenty of evidence which shows just how incompetent Hernandez is as an umpire. Luckily for them, that evidence could receive a call-up soon.
Angel Hernandez will have to answer to MLB soon enough
In an interview with Rich Eisen, Jeff Passan of ESPN hinted that MLB may finally have some evidence to use against Hernandez in the next year or so.
That evidence would come in the former of ABS, or automated balls and strikes. Passan notes that ABS is likely to make its way to the big leagues in 2025 or 2026 via a challenge system which allows pitchers and managers to second guess umpires' calls based on the human error.
Passan also said the system has worked out very well in Triple-A this season, and noted a recent Paul Skenes example in which the Pirates top prospect had two called balls reversed.
ABS provides MLB with actual evidence of Hernandez's inept nature, assuming the system debuts in the next few years. Then, and only then, will they be able to fire Hernandez with cause when compared to his fellow umpires.