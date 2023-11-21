MLB Insider: What I’m hearing about the Braves, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Pirates
As free agency begins to pick up, there are indications it will continue to gain steam headed into Thanksgiving. Here's what I'm hearing a couple weeks before the Winter Meetings.
The Major League Baseball offseason went from a standstill to a flurry of activity seemingly overnight, with Aaron Nola, Reynaldo Lopez and Lance Lynn all agreeing to contracts in a 36-hour span. And all indications are that the market remains active.
There is a definite chance for more deals to be completed ahead of Thanksgiving and all indications are that another big name coming off the board is entirely possible. The starting pitching market is an area to watch and something that teams are becoming increasingly aggressive after Nola re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a seven-year, $172 million contract.
Here is what I’m hearing around the league, via major-league sources:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Internally, the Pittsburgh Pirates view the 2024 season as a realistic chance for the team to reach the postseason. And that means being more aggressive in upgrading the roster through trade and free agency.
The Pirates have explored a plethora of options. One source said that “(Ben) Cherington is on everything.” But realistically, the Pirates will not be signing a star in free agency. Rather, they will be in the mid-tier markets, and could be signing more veteran players to put in their young clubhouse.
Among the options to watch for the Pirates include Rowdy Tellez, the first baseman who was non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. He’s coming off a down, injury-filled season but provides power and is considered a good locker room presence. He would be an upgrade over Carlos Santana, who the team signed to be their primary first baseman last winter.