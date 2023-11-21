MLB Insider: What I’m hearing about the Braves, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Pirates
As free agency begins to pick up, there are indications it will continue to gain steam headed into Thanksgiving. Here's what I'm hearing a couple weeks before the Winter Meetings.
Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have aggressively bolstered their pitching staff this winter, trading five players to acquire left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer from the Chicago White Sox. They then signed Reynaldo Lopez to a three-year, $30 million contract and will give him a shot at winning a spot in the rotation.
And every indication is that the Braves aren’t done.
The Braves continue to monitor the pitching market, sources say, and one rival executive believes they could add another starting pitcher and relief pitcher. The Braves were heavily after Aaron Nola, and it’s possible that they pivot to Sonny Gray, Eduardo Rodriguez or another high-end arm to upgrade their rotation.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have shown an early interest in some of the top names in free agency, including on the starting pitching market, as first reported by Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. Toronto has also been examining the trade market.