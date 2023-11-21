MLB Insider: What I’m hearing about the Braves, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Pirates
As free agency begins to pick up, there are indications it will continue to gain steam headed into Thanksgiving. Here's what I'm hearing a couple weeks before the Winter Meetings.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are poking around the top of the pitching market, and have expressed interest in Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease. They are also widely expected to be involved in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes, a bidding that is likely to exceed $200 million.
That’s not to mention Shohei Ohtani, who is believed to be the Dodgers’ top target in free agency. The team has long had their eyes on the two-way superstar. They have the financial means to complete a contract in excess of $500 million and present the opportunity to consistently compete for a World Series, something that he’s sought since coming to MLB.
But the Dodgers also need to add multiple starting pitchers, and considering some of the names they are targeting, appear to be looking for a long-term frontline starter.