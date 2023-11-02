MLB Insider: What I’m hearing about the Dodgers, Braves, Reds
The Major League Baseball offseason is heating up. Here's what FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray is hearing around the league, via major league sources.
The Major League Baseball offseason is here, and on the first day after the World Series, the market is active with extensions for Max Muncy and Joe Jimenez, among other players.
The market will surely only heat up from here, with teams deciding whether to pick up club options for their players or to decline them. Teams are continuing to negotiate extensions with players while keeping an eye on what the options will look like both via trade and in free agency.
Here’s a breakdown of what I’m hearing from major league sources.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a two-year, $24 million contract extension that includes a $10 million club option for 2026, according to sources familiar with the situation. Muncy is believed to have taken a team-friendly deal to remain with the Dodgers.
The deal pays Muncy a $5 million signing bonus, $7 million in 2024, $12 million in 2025 and plate appearance performance bonuses.
Muncy, 33, hit .212/.333/.475 with 36 home runs and 105 RBI last season. He has become an integral part of the Dodgers, playing the last six seasons with the team, and hitting a combined .230/.356/.486 with 175 home runs and 472 RBI.
Atlanta Braves
Reliever Pierce Johnson and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a two-year, $14.25 million contract extension that includes a $7 million club option for 2026 ($250,000 buyout). The deal pays Johnson $7 million in both 2024 and 2025.
Pitcher Joe Jimenez and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a three-year, $26 million contract extension, the team announced. The deal pays Jimenez $8 million in 2024 and $9 million in 2025 and 2026.
Both Johnson and Jimenez were trade acquisitions acquired by Alex Anthopolus, and now will be integral parts of their pitching staff moving forward. But these moves will not preclude the Braves from exploring further pitching upgrades. In fact, upgrading the rotation figures to be a priority for Anthopoulos and the team’s front office.
Cincinnati Reds
Catcher Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a one-year contract that includes a club option for a second season, the team announced. A source said the deal is for $3 million in 2024 and the option is for $3.5 million ($500,000 buyout).
Maile, 32, has spent time in each of the last eight seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers. In 74 games with the Reds last season, he hit .235/.308/.391 with six home runs and 25 RBI.