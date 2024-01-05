MLB Insider: What I'm hearing about the Mets, Brewers, Angels, Padres, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, more
With the offseason moving at a snail's pace, talks remain active around baseball. Here's what I'm hearing from major-league sources.
The Major League Baseball offseason has seen two of the largest contracts in baseball history (Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto) and also been the source of frustration for many baseball people.
“We need some action!!!” one agent sent.
Another agent, when asked for the state of the market, sent back a sleeping GIF.
“The market is starting to percolate more,” one high-ranking executive said, “And hopefully there is movement next week.”
Here’s what I’m hearing around the league.
New York Mets
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has long prioritized up-the-middle defense, and the signing of Harrison Bader to a one-year, $10.5 million contract further illustrated that. He’s among the best defensive outfielders in baseball when healthy and will play in center field, with Brandon Nimmo shifting to a corner outfield spot.
Among the other outfielders that the Mets expressed interest in included Michael A. Taylor, sources say, who is now being linked to teams in southern California. A reunion between Taylor and the Twins should not be ruled out, with other teams interested in the 32-year-old outfielder including the Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres.
Milwaukee Brewers
Free-agent first baseman Carlos Santana has had conversations with the Brewers about a reunion, a source said.
The Brewers acquired Santana at the deadline in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 52 games in Milwaukee, Santana hit .249/.314/.459 with a .773 OPS, 11 home runs and 33 RBI, and would pencil in as the Brewers’ primary first baseman.
An additional note: Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said at the Winter Meetings that he anticipated both Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames to be on the Opening Day roster. That remains the case, as there’s skepticism that either Burnes or Adames will be traded this offseason.
San Diego Padres
Infielder Ha-Seong Kim has drawn widespread trade interest, but the Padres have set a high asking price in trade talks, as Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported. Kim, 28, is only earning $8 million in 2024 and is one of the Padres’ most productive players, which could make general manager A.J. Preller reluctant to move him.
An additional note: The Padres have signed catcher Kevin Plawecki and infielder Oscar Mercado to minor-league contracts that include invites to spring training, sources say.
Los Angeles Angels
The Angels have discussed free-agent outfielders Michael A. Taylor and Adam Duvall, as well as Kevin Kiermaier and Harrison Bader before they agreed to one-year deals elsewhere, sources say.
Among the other areas that the Angels have explored, sources say, include the rotation and bullpen. They are in agreement on a one-year, major-league contract with right-hander Zach Plesac, whose physical will take place on Friday.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto contract breakdown:
A breakdown of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per source:
Signing bonus: $50 million ($20 million on Feb. 1, 2024; $30 million on July 1, 2024).
2024: $5 million
2025: $10 million
2026: $12 million
2027: $26 million
2028: $26 million
2029: $26 million
2030: $29 million
2031: $29 million
2032: $28 million
2033: $28 million
2034: $28 million
2025: $28 million
The deal contains a conditional club option for 2036 if at any time during the 2024-2029 season, he undergoes Tommy John surgery, elbow brace or hybrid surgery combining Tommy John or an elbow brace OR is on the Injured List for a specific injury to his right elbow for 134 or more consecutive days.
Bullpen market
In the words of one source, the bullpen market includes “damn near everyone.” Among those teams, sources say, include the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs.
Left-hander Brent Suter is drawing interest from eight teams and a couple have expressed interest in stretching him out to potentially start games, sources say. Teams are impressed with his ability to get right-handed hitters out and how he keeps the ball in the ballpark (he allowed only three home runs in 69.1 innings with the Rockies last season).