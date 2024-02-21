MLB Insider: What I’m hearing on Willy Adames, Angels, Padres, Mariners, Michael Lorenzen, more
- What's happening with a potential Willy Adames trade?
- Are the Mariners really landing Matt Chapman?
- Will the Angels listen to Mike Trout's pleas?
It’s Feb. 21, MLB spring training games are only days away, and the unsigned players include: Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, J.D. Martinez, Michael Lorenzen, Mike Clevinger, Michael A. Taylor, Adam Duvall and Tommy Pham, among many others.
And there’s seemingly no end in sight.
“It does seem unusual, more so than other years, that there’s this many players available,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollinder said.
“People are talking about how slow the offseason has been,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said. “I feel like there’s been a few of these offseasons with elite players that just haven’t lined up. … Every offseason is a little different. It depends on team needs, who the big players are, who the aggressive teams are, and also what the players are and what they’re interested in.”
Despite little action, the rumor mill is still churning. Here’s what I heard at spring training media day in Glendale, AZ on Tuesday, combined with information from major-league sources:
Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames
Entering the offseason, there was rampant trade speculation surrounding Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames. Both players were in contract years and could prove difficult to retain long-term for the small-market Brewers.
After Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles, the speculation surrounding an Adames trade only grew. Teams have inquired about Adames, but Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said: “We value and love Willy as much as anyone since I’ve been in Milwaukee. I love that guy and anticipate him being our Opening Day shortstop.”
“Definitely,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.
Seattle Mariners and Matt Chapman
While the Seattle Mariners have been linked to Matt Chapman in recent days, general manager Justin Hollinder said:
“Our roster feels pretty set right now. I don’t want to rule anything out, but I think it’s very likely that the core group that we have right now remains the core group. There’s likely not a big add over the next couple weeks.”
San Diego Padres
The San Diego Padres, who are looking for outfield help, are engaged in conversations both in free agency and via trade, general manager A.J. Preller said.
“The one thing for us is we’ve had active conversations throughout the offseason,” Preller said. “Part of that is we have some talented players on our team and in our farm system, so that always leads to some conversations. … Sometimes it’s active early and not as much late. This one has been pretty consistent throughout.”
Los Angeles Angels
After Mike Trout revealed that he’s been pushing Angels owner Arte Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian to sign one of the top remaining free agents, Minasian was asked about the likelihood of such an addition.
“We’re always looking to make the team better,” he said. “It’s just a matter of fit. No matter what it is from a calendar standpoint, we’re always trying to improve the club. If we find a certain situation where it fits and it makes sense, we’ll do it.”
One additional note on the Angels: Minasian said that there is a possibility that the team adds an assistant general manager to the front office, but added: “Nothing to announce at this time. We’re still going through it. Things have gone well and we have a very capable staff. I like where we’re at from an office standpoint.”
Michael Lorenzen
Free-agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen is fully healthy and has thrown bullpens for teams this offseason. Before his no-hitter on Aug. 9, where he threw a career-high 124 pitches, Lorenzen was an All-Star and had a 3.22 ERA in 122.2 innings with a 134+ and 2.1 fWAR.
Sean Manaea, who was in the same seasonal age (31 at the time) as Lorenzen, had posted a 4.44 ERA in 117.2 innings and 1.1 fWAR – and secured a two-year, $28 million contract earlier this offseason.
Chris Mazza
Former New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Mazza is rehabbing from successful Tommy John surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews. Mazza is expected to be ready to throw off the mound for teams in July or August.