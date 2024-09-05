MLB Insider: What Matt Chapman extension means for Giants, Alex Bregman moving forward
The San Francisco Giants’ extension with Matt Chapman – a six-year, $151 million contract – was a long time coming.
Chapman, 31, made it clear that he wanted to be in San Francisco. He has thrived in the Bay Area, both with the Oakland A’s and Giants. He loves playing under manager Bob Melvin. The Giants wanted Chapman back, recently initiating negotiations on a long-term pact to keep the third baseman in San Francisco, and agreed to terms on a deal before Wednesday’s game.
The mega-deal has a wide-ranging impact. Obviously, it ensures that the Giants will have a long-term third baseman. Chapman is an above-average defender at the hot corner and is hitting .247/.333/.445 with 22 home runs and 69 RBI. He gives the Giants another asset to build around on offense and a player that will help recruit others in free agency, with Chapman telling reporters that players have expressed interest in joining San Francisco in free agency.
What Matt Chapman extension means for Giants moving forward
But it likely ensures that the Giants will retain Melvin and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi into 2025. Chapman and Melvin are close and it’s unlikely he would sign a contract without assurances from the team that Melvin wouldn’t return in 2025. It’s also unimaginable that the Giants would allow Zaidi to sign a player to a $151 million deal if they planned to fire him in a month.
Chapman should be the first of many pieces that the Giants add this winter. They are 68-72 this season and in fourth place in the National League West. Despite adding Chapman, Blake Snell and Jorge Soler, among others, the Giants have been one of baseball’s most underwhelming teams. They remain a long way from contending and should push to not only re-sign Snell, add multiple pieces to reinvigorate the offense.
As for the impact on the free-agent market, Chapman signing long-term with the Giants ensures that Alex Bregman is the clear top option available this offseason. Like Chapman, Bregman is also represented by Boras, and should have an extensive market in the winter that could include the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners, among others.
It’s highly unlikely that Boras will have any other players sign extensions before free agency, given that he prefers his players to establish their values on the open market. But Chapman, with his deep ties to the Bay Area, was an exception – and his $151 million deal had a wide-ranging impact with the Giants and around the entire game of baseball.