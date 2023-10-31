MLB Insider: What Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia injuries mean for Rangers' World Series chances
The Texas Rangers won Game 3 of the World Series, taking a 2-1 series lead. But the statuses of Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia for the remainder of the series are in doubt. How will they replace their production?
In the minutes after Game 3, in which the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 and took a 2-1 lead in the World Series, Max Scherzer stood at his locker in the visiting clubhouse at Chase Field and looked visibly frustrated.
Scherzer had started Game 3, only to leave after three innings due to back spasms. This is not the first time that the right-hander has dealt with back spasms throughout his career, so he knows that the next 48 hours are crucial. But on Saturday night, his back fully spasmed. “It locked up pretty good,” he said, before adding that a decision on whether he would be on the roster for a potential Game 7 will be made on Tuesday.
“I’ve had it last longer. I’ve had it clear in 48 hours – not clear, get significantly better in 48 hours,” Scherzer said. “I can’t tell you where I’m at. We have to see how bad this is and if the drugs can work.”
It was moments like these why the Rangers acquired Scherzer, parting with top prospect Luisangel Acuna and guaranteeing the third year of his record-breaking contract to complete the trade in July. Now, with Scherzer's latest injury, and the possibility of the right-hander not being on the roster for a potential Game 7, it drastically alters the outlook of the Rangers’ pitching staff in this series.
Right-hander Jon Gray was a strong possibility to pitch in Game 4, but after Gray pitched three scoreless innings, manager Bruce Bochy and staff determined that left-hander Andrew Heaney would take the mound for Game 4.
Heaney, however, has thrown at least 4.1 innings at least once since Sept. 10. It will put further strain on a bullpen that has been heavily taxed this postseason, though should be in decent shape after Gray pitched one of the best and most important games of his career when he entered in relief of Scherzer. It sets him up to pitch a potential Game 7, an opportunity that he said he’d embrace, adding: “Whatever role it is. I don’t care if I have to go in and bunt. I’m going to help the team out.”
But the injury woes don’t stop there for the Rangers. Star outfielder Adolis Garcia left the game after appearing to injure his oblique on a swing in the eighth inning. Bochy said that he is “optimistic” that the injury is not severe, but Garcia was seen after the game exiting the Rangers’ clubhouse in street clothes and appeared to be headed for additional testing.
If the injury is indeed serious and Garcia is forced to miss any time, it could drastically alter the course of the World Series. He has emerged as one of baseball’s most clutch players, hitting 39 home runs during the regular season and slugging the game-winning home run in Game 1, and replacing his production in the lineup would simply be impossible.
“He's just a complete player. Speed, arm, can hit. The guy can do it all,” Bochy said. “We saw it. And he's accurate, too, and he loves to throw. He loves to be challenged.”
Travis Jankowski replaced Garcia for the last two innings and if Garcia is unavailable for Game 4, he would be a logical replacement against the right-handed Joe Mantiply as he’s hit .269/.365/.333 against right-handers this season. Veteran Robbie Grossman would be a strong candidate to start against left-handed pitching, as he’s hit a whopping .309..416/.536 in 110 at-bats against left-handers this season.
On Monday night, the Rangers are hopeful that both Scherzer and Garcia will be on the roster for the remainder of the World Series. But the team will know more by Tuesday afternoon and could prove that a Game 3 victory may have cost them two of its most important players.