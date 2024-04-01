MLB Insider: White Sox agree to contract with Mike Clevinger
The Chicago White Sox have signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger.
Free-agent pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal.
After trading Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres, the White Sox checked in on Clevinger. The two sides have been in contact since and on Monday, agreed to a contract to bring the right-hander back to Chicago.
Mike Clevinger is much-needed addition to White Sox rotation
Clevinger, 33, is coming off a season where he posted a 3.77 ERA in 131.1 innings with the White Sox. After June 1 where he recovered from a biceps injury, he posted a 3.32 ERA. He also was one of nine starting pitchers in baseball who averaged 94 mph on his fastball and averaged less than two walks per nine innings, with Sandy Alcantara, Alex Cobb, Gerrit Cole, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Pablo Lopez, Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler being the others.
In seven career seasons, Clevinger has pitched with the Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres and White Sox where he’s posted a 3.45 ERA and a 804/282 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 788 innings.
Clevinger is the latest rotation option that the White Sox have added, having signed Erick Fedde and Chris Flexen in the offseason while acquiring Mike Soroka, Jared Shuster, Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte in trades.