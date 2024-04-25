MLB Insider: Why Blake Snell's early woes should be cautionary tale for upcoming free agents
When Blake Snell waited until March 20 to officially sign with the San Francisco Giants, he understood the risks.
Snell, of course, bet on himself. He and his agent, Scott Boras, waited out the market in hopes of landing a mega contract after the star left-hander won his second career Cy Young Award. But the market never developed and the two waited deep into spring training in hopes that some team would panic and present the offer they coveted.
That offer never came.
So when the Giants presented a two-year, $62 million contract that included an opt out after the first year, Snell and Boras pounced on it. It reunited him with Bob Melvin, his manager with the San Diego Padres. It kept him on the west coast where he’s comfortable. And it gave him the opportunity to hit the free agent market again after the 2024 season in search of the mega deal.
Blake Snell a cautionary tale for upcoming free agents
But Snell has struggled mightily to start the season, posting an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts. In those outings, he’s allowed 15 earned runs and posted a 12/5 strikeout-to-walk ratio while allowing 18 hits in 11.2 innings. And now the left-hander was placed on the Injured List with a left adductor strain.
It highlights the risks that Snell took with waiting out the market this offseason. Pitchers need time to stretch out their arms, work with pitching coaches, and get live-game action before the 162-game season. Snell worked out at some of Boras’ facilities, but they are not the same as live-game action, and early on in the season it has cost him.
Perhaps going on the Injured List will allow Snell to reset and work with Giants pitching coaches so he can get back to his 2023 form where he posted a 2.25 ERA in 32 starts. After all, last season he posted a 1.54 ERA in his last 14 starts.
The good news is that this is not considered a long-term injury, so Snell will have plenty of time to bounce back. Both Snell and the Giants are optimistic that he ultimately will. But the early season woes underscore the risk that he took in waiting out the market – and should be a cautionary tale for any free agent considering doing the same in the future.