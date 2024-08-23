MLB Insider: Why the Brewers are a perfect fit for Jason Heyward
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to designate Jason Heyward for assignment was difficult. He’s a respected veteran, a clubhouse leader and close friends with Freddie Freeman. He contributed in key moments, most recently hitting a pinch-hit home run on August 20 to help the Dodgers win against the Seattle Mariners.
But the Dodgers needed to clear room on the 40-man roster for Chris Taylor, who was returning off the Injured List, and forced the club to choose between Heyward and Kevin Kiermaier. Ultimately, the club chose Kiermaier and his elite outfield defense – and left Heyward searching for a new team with a little over a month remaining in the regular season.
Heyward, who is earning $9 million this season, will surely clear waivers. It’s highly unlikely that any team will claim him and the remainder of his salary. But when Heyward does clear waivers, one team stands out as an obvious fit: the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers should view Jason Heyward as a low-risk veteran to add
With Christian Yelich out for the season, and Joey Wiemer now with the Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers have a need for another outfielder. Heyward would immediately step in and be a leader in a young clubhouse in Milwaukee, provide stability and depth, and have a prime chance to compete for a World Series title.
Heyward, 35, is not the same player that he once was. In his 15-year career, he’s hit .257/.338/.410 with a .748 OPS, 180 home runs and 709 RBI. From 2010-2019, Heyward was a high-impact player for the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. He struggled from 2020-2022, eventually settling for a minor-league contract with the Dodgers in 2023, and far exceeded expectations by hitting .269/.340/.473 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI in 377 plate appearances last season.
The Dodgers brought Heyward back in 2024, but the results were hardly the same. He struggled mightily, hitting .208/.289/.393 with a 91 wRC+, and missed time with lower back tightness and a left knee bone bruise.
Heyward, of course, is healthy now. He can contribute for a playoff contender off the bench and in the clubhouse – and a team like the Brewers, a young and emerging team, makes all the sense in the world for Heyward. It’s unclear if Milwaukee is interested, but on a veteran’s minimum salary, a signing would come with no risk and potentially all the reward.