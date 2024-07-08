MLB Insider: Why the Marlins are unlikely to trade Jesus Luzardo
Early in the season, Miami Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo emerged as a strong trade candidate. In a trade market with few options, and the Marlins established as trade deadline sellers, Luzardo appeared to be one of, if not the, top starting pitchers set to be on the move in July.
But Luzardo has been placed on the Injured List twice this season, most recently being placed on the 60-day IL with a lumbar stress reaction in his lower back. Despite that, Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that Luzardo is drawing trade interest, with Nightengale writing that teams believe “he’d still make an impact in the pennant stretch and postseason.”
Luzardo, 26, would surely help any contending team, both now and going forward. He’s signed through the 2026 season and has emerged as one of the best young left-handed pitchers in the National League despite a 5.00 ERA in 12 starts this season. But the chances he is traded before the deadline are slim to none.
Teams are surely checking in on Luzardo hoping that the Marlins will sell low on the promising young starter. But with Luzardo signed for two more seasons, president of baseball operations Peter Bendix can be patient in waiting for the right offer, and are in a strong position to hold onto Luzardo through the 2024 season.
Besides, with Luzardo struggling and on IL through the trade deadline, his value has never been lower since being acquired by the Marlins during the 2021 season. Trading him now would be selling low on Luzardo and it’s unimaginable that 1) Miami would sell low and 2) that any team would meet the Marlins’ asking price for the left-hander right now.
What is far more probable is that the Marlins hold onto Luzardo through the season and explore the trade market in the offseason. At that point, Luzardo will presumably be fully healthy and any acquiring team would have him for two seasons before he reaches free agency, and the Marlins would then net the ransom they will surely demand in any trade conversation.
Do not hold your breath that Luzardo will be moved at the trade deadline. Right now, that possibility is seemingly almost at zero. But come the offseason … all bets are off, and it would not be surprising at all if the left-hander had a new home to start the 2025 season.