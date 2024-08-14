MLB Insider: Why the Mets signed this former Braves slugger
In Milwaukee, David Stearns collected outfield talent to have depth on the major-league roster and in the minors. And he has since done the same thing as president of baseball operations with the New York Mets.
Stearns did it with a midseason signing of Jackie Bradley Jr., a former All-Star outfielder, to a minor-league contract. He did it once again by signing Eddie Rosario, a 10-year major-league veteran, to a minor-league pact.
Rosario, 32, was most recently with the Atlanta Braves. He struggled mightily in limited action, hitting a mediocre .154/.181/.282 with three home runs and nine RBI. He posted similar numbers earlier in the regular season with the Washington Nationals, hitting .183/.226/.329 with a .555 OPS, seven home runs and 26 RBI.
Mets acquisition of Eddie Rosario is optimistic and risk-free
There is reason to believe that Rosario could round back into form. After all, he’s less than a year removed from hitting .255/.305/.450 with a .755 OPS, 21 home runs and 74 RBI in 142 games with the Braves last season. He’s also hit .262/.298/.450 with 169 home runs and 583 RBI in 1121 games.
Rosario is a smart addition for a Mets team that has bounced back after a slow start. If he shows he still has something in the tank, the Mets can call him up and use him as an option off the bench in the regular season and potentially the postseason. If he has similar results as he did in Washington and Atlanta, then they can cut ties at relatively no cost.
There’s no risk whatsoever in a deal like this and potentially some upside. It’s smart business by Stearns and something that he will surely continue to do during his tenure in New York.