MLB Insider: Why Willy Adames will fuel next chapter of Braves-Dodgers rivalry
When the New York Mets recorded the final out in Milwaukee, knocking the No. 3 seeded Brewers out of the playoffs, it likely marked the end of Willy Adames’ time with the Brewers.
People around the Brewers have confirmed that sentiment. Adames, one of baseball’s best shortstops, could secure a contract around $200 million. Milwaukee will have interest in retaining Adames, but there will be lucrative bidders, and general manager Matt Arnold will surely not be in a spot to match any of those offers.
Which sets up a potential bidding war for Adames’ services between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
Willy Adames suitors are lining up for the Brewers shortstop
The fit between Adames and the Dodgers is obvious. Los Angeles lacks a long-term shortstop and despite a record-setting spending spree last offseason, should have money to spend this winter because of how Shohei Ohtani structured his 10-year, $700 million contract. Adames has history with Dodgers executive Andrew Friedman from their time with the Tampa Bay Rays. Friedman has also tried to trade for Adames in recent years, with the Brewers deciding to hold onto the shortstop instead.
The Braves, meanwhile, are also an obvious fit for Adames. Their current shortstop, Orlando Arcia, has struggled mightily this season and has been below-average both offensively and defensively. Atlanta should have room to add Adames, with star pitcher Max Fried likely headed elsewhere in free agency while team executive Alex Anthopoulos told reporters that payroll should go up in 2025.
Adames, 29, would represent a massive upgrade for both teams at shortstop. In Milwaukee, Adames established himself as one of the premiere infielders in baseball, hitting .244/.323/.457 with a .780 OPS, 107 home runs and 348 RBI. Additionally, numerous players with the Brewers have highlighted his impact in the clubhouse, with star outfielder Jackson Chourio saying that he credits Adames with helping the 20-year-old get acclimated into the majors.
The bidding for Adames will extend beyond the Dodgers, Braves and Brewers, with the San Francisco Giants getting mentioned as a potential suitor. Where he signs remains a mystery, but it’s clear that the Dodgers and Braves will be heavily involved – and their presence in his free agency means that Adames’ time in Milwaukee is all but over.