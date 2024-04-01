MLB jersey issues continue as Mariners can't get Sunday uniforms delivered in time
The issues with the new Fanatics uniforms continue to pile up. The Seattle Mariners didn't have their Sunday uniforms ready in time, which led to an outcry from fans.
By Curt Bishop
The Seattle Mariners took on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. However, there was something important that was missing.
Seattle lost to the Red Sox 5-1, but that wasn't the issue that fans were concerned about. Rather, it was the fact that the light blue hats and cream-colored uniforms were not present.
This sparked some disappointment from the Mariners fan base, who were looking forward to seeing the Sunday uniforms present.
On Twitter, a Mariners fan asked why the team was not wearing their Sunday uniforms, and the Mariners replied by saying that the new ones, courtesy of Nike and Fanatics, had not yet been delivered.
Mariners Sunday alternates on hold
Fortunately, the Mariners still plan to keep them in the rotation, so they aren't going anywhere.
But this is a major issue that is plaguing Major League Baseball.
The Fanatics uniforms already look like a complete disaster thanks to the stitching of logos and fonts of the players' numbers and names. This only adds to the list of concerns fans and players have with the new uniforms.
Not only do they not look as good as last year's uniforms, but the manufacturing process is taking much longer than it should. This is a major problem that teams had even last year and the year before, prior to the switch to the Fanatics jerseys.
But this is just the latest issue with the Fanatics jerseys, which have been the center of much criticism from fans, players, and media members alike. This certainly won't make fans happy, as they are now forced to wait to see the Mariners' Sunday alternate uniforms, and there is no way to determine just how long it will take for the manufacturing process to be complete.
We'll see how much longer it takes for Fanatics to get these uniforms manufactured so the Mariners can begin to make use of them for Sunday home games.