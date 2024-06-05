MLB London Series schedule, dates, teams and how to watch
By Curt Bishop
The London Series is back for a second straight year.
Last year's London Series was a treat. For the first time since 2019, Major League Baseball was back in England. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals squared off in what proved to be an exciting matchup.
This coming weekend, we will have baseball in London yet again. It should be exciting to see this event take place again. We're certainly in for a treat.
Here is everything you need to know about the London Series and when it will take place.
Who is playing in the 2024 MLB London Series?
This year, the London Series will be between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. The Phillies have yet to announce their starter for the first game, but the Mets will go with left-hander Sean Manaea. The Mets will act as the home team in the opener but will act as the visitor in the second game.
New York will send Jose Quintana to the hill for the second game. Philadelphia has still yet to announce their starter for Game 2.
Both teams come into this series trending in opposite directions. The Phillies are currently tied for the best record in baseball with the New York Yankees and would be the No. 1 seed in the National League if the season ended today.
Meanwhile, the Mets are currently nine games below the .500 mark at 26-35, sitting in fourth place in the NL East, 16.5 games back of the Phillies. They are also four games out in the Wild Card race.
Still, this should be a fun series as these two NL East rivals prepare to do battle in London.
When is the 2024 MLB London Series?
As previously mentioned, the series will take place this coming weekend. The series opener will be on Saturday, June 8, and will kick off at 1:10 p.m. ET. The second game will take place on Sunday, June 9, and will start at 10:10 a.m. ET
The series will take place at London Stadium, otherwise known as West Ham Stadium. When it's not being used for baseball, London Stadium is used as a soccer pitch and is home to West Ham United F.C. of the Premier League. It is a multi-purpose stadium.
How to watch/stream the 2024 MLB London Series
The first game will be aired on FOX Sports exclusively, which should come with a standard cable package. But fans can also use the FOX Sports app. The announcers should be Joe Davis and John Smoltz.
The final game of the series will be on ESPN exclusively, which should also come with a standard cable package, but fans can also access it on the ESPN app or even on ESPN+.