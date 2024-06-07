MLB London Series ticket prices: How much does it cost to attend?
Major League Baseball is returning to London this weekend for a two-game series between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, and for any intrepid fans hoping to attend, tickets are still available.
This will be the first time the Mets and Phillies have taken their longstanding NL East rivalry across the pond, but it's the third occurrence of MLB's London Series after England's capital hosted the Yankees and Red Sox in 2019 and the Cardinals and Cubs last year.
Per MLB.com, this will be the first appearance outside the contiguous United States and Canada in Phillies history. The Mets, however, have made multiple stops around the globe, having played in Mexico in 1996, Japan in 1998, and Puerto Rico in 2010.
The London Series has been popular not only with British fans that are getting to experience Major League Baseball in person for the first time, but with American fans that have taken the unique opportunity to see their teams play internationally.
What does it cost to attend MLB's London Series?
Tickets are still available for both games this weekend, so even though it's short notice, adventurous fans can still experience the action. Fans can get into each game for as little as £97.90, which equates to just under $125, on Ticketmaster. Tickets do range as high as £418, which comes out to just under $532.
On StubHub, you can purchase tickets for as low as £54, or $68.71, which are located in the upper level of London Stadium.
At 44-19, the Phillies enter this series with the best record in the National League, 7.5 games better than the second-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The Mets endured a difficult month of May and currently sit at 27-35, though like the Phillies, they'll arrive in London riding a three-game winning streak.
Saturday's game will take place at 1:10 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. Sunday's game will begin at 10:10 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.