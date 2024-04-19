MLB Mexico City Series participants, dates, stadium and more
This year, MLB will have games take place in Mexico City. Here is everything to know about the upcoming series.
By Curt Bishop
This year, the MLB schedule features a stop in Mexico City.
This obviously is not the first time MLB has had games played in Mexico. Back in 2019, the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds squared off in a two-game series in Monterrey. Last year, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants clashed in Mexico City, and this exciting event will return in 2024.
It should be a fun experience as baseball continues to expand its reach and present itself to a much larger audience around the world.
In this piece, we will discuss everything you need to know about this year's Mexico City Series.
Everything to know about the MLB Mexico City Series: Participants, venue, dates, and more
After the Giants and Padres clashed in last year's series, this year's series will feature the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies. The games will take place on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.
The first game of the series will kick off at 6:05 p.m. ET and will air on each team's regional sports networks. Astros fans will be able to catch the game on Space City Home Network, while Rockies fans will be able to catch it on Rockies.TV. Those outside of those markets can catch it on MLB Network.
Houston returns to Mexico for the first time since 2019, when they faced the Los Angeles Angels in Monterrey, while the Rockies return for the first time since then as well, when they took on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The second and final game of the series will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET. This game will air exclusively on ESPN.
Both games will take place at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City. This should be an exciting event for both teams and their fanbase as they experience something new and a little bit of a different twist on the schedule.