MLB news: In defense of new jerseys, Acuña ranked best player, Blake Snell chase

Who is the BEST of the best for 2024?



The ten best players in all of baseball, as voted on by our hosts and analysts:



All it takes to top this list? A 40-70 season and an MVP.



Agree? Disagree? Let's hear it 🔊🔊#MLBNRTopTen | #FortheA | @RonaldAcunaJr24 pic.twitter.com/lF9Fvctax9