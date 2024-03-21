MLB offers predictable outcome for Shohei Ohtani, interpreter scandal
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, allegedly stole money from the two-way Dodgers star to pay a gambling debt. MLB will turn the other way.
By Mark Powell
A rather concerning story broke on Thursday night regarding gambling allegations associated with Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. The story, which was reported initially by ESPN's Tisha Thompson, alleged that Ohtani had been the victim of 'massive theft' by Mizuhara.
Ohtani and his interpreter, Mizuhara, are known to be friends on and off the diamond. Mizuhara has been linked to an illegal gambling operation, which is where this story gets interesting. Conflicting stories emerged as an Ohtani spokesperson initially told ESPN that the player had paid off his interpreter's gambling debts. Mizuhara backed this up by admitting Ohtani had agreed to make the payments in installments from his personal computer.
After Mizuhara's interview, ESPN followed up with Ohtani's camp and were greeted by the legal team, which this time issued a statement alleging a "massive theft." Mizuhara has since backtracked his claims and taken the fall. He was fired by the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Will MLB investigate Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal?
Even if Ohtani is not directly involved in said gambling, payments did reportedly come from his account to an illegal gambling ring which is currently being investigated by the feds. At the very least, one would understand why this should be a concern to MLB, which banned Pete Rose for betting on baseball in 1989.
By no means am I suggesting Ohtani bet on baseball, or gambled in general. Yet, the precedent set by Rose's suspension does imply Ohtani -- even if done in good conscience to help a friend, or if taken from him illegally -- deserves some form of look-in from the league itself.
The main difference, of course, is that sports betting is now legal in the vast majority of states across the country and MLB has gambling partnerships to worry about. The stigma isn't what it once was.
Dodgers, MLB and Shohei Ohtani remain silent on Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal
MLB has been mum on the subject of Ohtani, as have the Dodgers. Los Angeles is aware of the investigation into Mizuhara, as is MLB. Dodgers president Andrew Friedman offered a brief, yet uninspiring quote regarding the federal investigation.
“There’s nothing to say,” Friedman said. “Literally nothing to say.”
Manager Dave Roberts started Ohtani at designated hitters in Seoul. When asked how the Mizuhara drama might impact LA on the field, he offered a simple rebuttal.
“We’re here to play baseball," Roberts said.
Until forced otherwise, all parties have clearly been advised to stay out of the public eye.