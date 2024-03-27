MLB Opening Day TV Schedule 2024: Times, dates and pitching matchups for every game
Baseball, get your baseball here! Here's where you can find every game on TV.
By Sean O'Leary
Baseball season is upon us and there are few things quite like Opening Day. The excitement of the season, some of the best pitching matchups of the year. It's something that goes unrivaled until the playoffs.
All 30 teams will play on Opening Day, with some debuting on national television while others will be relegated to local networks.
Here, you'll find the times and dates for every team's Opening Day game. MLB.tv is about to get a lot of use!
MLB Opening Day 2024: Complete schedule, dates, times and pitching matchups
Opening Day is full of matchups between aces, with perhaps the most notable being a 3:05 p.m. ET start time between Zack Wheeler and Spencer Strider. The Phillies and Braves are expected to fight for the NL East all season long, so it should come as no surprised that this is one of the most-anticipated games of the day.
Logan Webb vs Yu Darvish, as well as Tyler Glasnow's debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers finishes a close second, however.
Game
Time on March 28
Pitching Matchup
Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets
1:10 PM ET
Freddy Peralta vs. Jose Quintana
Los Angeles Angels @ Baltimore Orioles
3:05 PM ET
Patrick Sandoval vs. Corbin Burnes
Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies
3:05 PM ET
Spencer Strider vs. Zack Wheeler
Washington Nationals @ Cincinnati Reds
4:10 PM ET
Josiah Gray vs. Frankie Montas
San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres
4:10 PM ET
Logan Webb vs. Yu Darvish
St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers
4:10 PM ET
Miles Mikolas vs. Tyler Glasnow
Toronto Blue Jays @ Tampa Bay Rays
4:10 PM ET
Jose Berrios vs. Zach Efflin
Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals
4:10 PM ET
Pablo Lopez vs. Cole Ragans
Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox
4:10 PM ET
Tarik Skubal vs. Garrett Crochet
Pittsburgh Pirates @ Miami Marlins
4:10 PM ET
Mitch Keller vs. Jesus Luzardo
New York Yankees @ Houston Astros
4:10 PM ET
Nestor Cortes vs. Framber Valdez
Chicago Cubs @ Texas Rangers on ESPN
7:35 PM ET
Justin Steele vs. Nathan Eovaldi
Cleveland Guardians @ Oakland A's
10:07 PM ET
Shane Bieber vs. Alex Wood
Boston Red Sox @ Seattle Mariners
10:10 PM ET
Brayan Bello vs. Luis Castillo
Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks
10:10 PM ET
Kyle Freeland vs. Zac Gallen
How to watch MLB TV on Opening Day
To watch MLB.tv on Opening Day and only Opening Day, your best bet would be to get a free trial of the subscription service. A full year of MLB.tv goes for $149.99 these days. For those interested in listening to the local radio broadcasters instead, MLB offers a different service called MLB At Bat, which allows fans to follow along on their Gameday app while listening to the local broadcast. This can be bought for the affordable price of $29.99 per year.
Notable players making debuts with new teams on Opening Day
The most notable expected debut on Thursday will be that of Shohei Ohtani, who should start at designated hitter in the middle of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Ohtani is in the midst of a gambling scandal involving his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, who stole millions of dollars from him in the process. Ohtani hasn't taken questions from the media thus far.
Many of the notable free agent signings from this winter won't be ready for Opening Day, such as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, two pitchers that signed with the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks respectively.
Which Opening Day games are on national TV?
ESPN will broadcast an Opening Day night game featuring the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs. Many other Opening Day games can be watched on MLB Network if your cable provider carries it. Beyond that, however, the best way to watch Opening Day games is via your local Regional Sports Network or an MLB.tv subscription.