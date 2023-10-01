Updated MLB Playoff Bracket: Astros pull rabbit out of hat, more
The MLB postseason bracket is officially set. Here are the teams that earned a first-round bye, and the full matchups for the American and National League Wild Card Series'.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 MLB regular sesaon officially reached its end on Sunday, Oct. 1. Now, it's onto the postseason, where 12 teams will look to make it to the World Series and hoist the Commissioner's Trophy. On Saturday, Sept. 30, the full postseason field was clinched, with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Houston Astros all clinched the last five playoff spots. Sunday was a matter of figuring out the seeding.
Houston managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat and avoid the Wild Card Round altogether.
On Sunday, the Astros defeated the Diamondbacks 8-1. With that, and the Seattle Mariners defeating the Rangers 1-0 on Sunday, and the Astros picked up their third consecutive AL West title. Not only did they win the division, but they also earned a first-round bye. So, they don't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series.
So, what is the MLB postseason bracket looking like? Let's take a look at the American and National League playoff brackets.
Updated MLB Playoff Bracket: Official American League bracket
The AL playoff bracket is as follows:
- No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 Minnesota Twins
- No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays
- Byes: No. 1 Baltimore Orioles and No. 2 Houston Astros
The Baltimore Orioles and Astros have each earned first-round byes.
As for the matchups, the Minnesota Twins drews the short straw, being the division winner with the worst record, meaning they have to face off against the sixth-seeded Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers will be on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. The entirety of each Wild Card Series will be played at the home ballpark of the team with the higher seed (Twins and Rays).
The lowest seed to advance will face off against the Orioles in the AL Division Series, while the team that's the highest seed will play the Astros. The Division Series is a best-of-five series.
Updated MLB Playoff Bracket: Official National League bracket
Below is the official NL playoff bracket:
- No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers
- No. 5 Miami Marlins at No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies
- Byes: No. 1 Atlanta Braves and No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers
The Braves and Dodgers will sit out the first round, by way of having the two best records among division winners in the National League.
With that, the NL Central Champion Milwaukee Brewers will face the Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series, while the Miami Marlins go on the road to play the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies. The entirety of each Wild Card Series will be played at the home ball park of the team with the higher seed (Brewers and Phillies).
The Braves will face the team with the lowest seed remaining in the NL Division Series, while the Dodgers will play the team with the highest seed to make it out of the Wild Card Series.