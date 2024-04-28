MLB playoff bracket if the season ended today, April 28
Thankfully, there are still five months of the regular season left to be played out across MLB.
By John Buhler
The first month of the 2024 MLB season has been a blast. We have seen some of the best teams assert their dominance already. While others have not found their footing just yet, some of these up-and-coming teams are proving to be no joke. All it takes some years is a hot start to give a team that others often second guess all the fuel and fire they need to prove everybody else in baseball wrong.
Although we still have three more days left in April, as well as full slate of games on Sunday, April 28, it is about time for us to see what a postseason playoff bracket could look if the season ended today. Admittedly, it is not a ton to glean a bunch of information from, but it is enough to start to make a few assumptions and conclusions about clubs across the league. Some of these teams are here to stay.
For every juggernaut that was expected to be near the top of its division, a sneaky-good team has emerged, hoping to take that crown from them. We will have a better grip on how the season could shake out in the coming weeks, and definitely months, but at least we have a pretty ample sample size that we can try to draw some information from. Let's see that postseason playoff bracket then.
Without further ado, here is what the American League's would look like if the season ended today.
American League playoff bracket, April 28
The American League has a few usual suspects, as well as a few surprising contenders at the top.
- Cleveland Guardians 19-8
- Baltimore Orioles 17-9
- Seattle Mariners 15-12
- New York Yankees 18-10
- Kansas City Royals 17-11
- Detroit Tigers 15-12
The Cleveland Guardians have the best record in the American League at 19-8. They would be the No. 1 seed as the AL Central Division champions and would earn a first-round bye to the ALDS. The other team that would get a first-round bye in the AL would be the Baltimore Orioles. They are 17-9 and lead the New York Yankees by a game. The other AL division winner is the Seattle Mariners at 15-12.
Your three AL Wild Card teams are the Yankees, Kansas City Royals at 17-11 and Detroit Tigers at 15-12. Thus, Seattle, New York, Kansas City and Detroit would be the four teams playing in the ALWCS.
Here is what the playoff bracket looks like in the American League if the season ended today.
- 1. Cleveland Guardians (AL Central winner)
- 2. Baltimore Orioles (AL East winner)
- 3. Seattle Mariners (AL West winner) vs. 6. Detroit Tigers (AL Wild Card No. 3)
- 4. New York Yankees (AL Wild Card No. 1) vs. 5. Kansas City Royals (AL Wild Card No. 2)
Now let's take a look at how the National League is doing right now, and go from there, shall we?
National League playoff bracket, April 28
The National League is not as surprising as the American League is, but it offers a few wrinkles.
- Atlanta Braves 18-7
- Milwaukee Brewers 17-9
- Los Angeles Dodgers 18-11
- Philadelphia Phillies 18-10
- Chicago Cubs 17-10
- Cincinnati Reds 15-12
The Atlanta Braves have the best record in the National League at 18-7. They would win the NL East and would get a first-round bye. The other NL team that would get a first-round bye would be the Milwaukee Brewers at 17-9, who are projected to win the NL Central. The other division winner in the NL would be the Los Angeles Dodgers at 18-11. They would be the No. 3 seed as the NL West winner.
Your three NL Wild Card teams are the Philadelphia Phillies at 18-10, the Chicago Cubs at 17-10 and the Cincinnati Reds at 15-12. Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago and Cincinnati will go to the NLWCS.
Here is what the playoff bracket looks like in the National League if the season ended today.
- 1. Atlanta Braves (NL East winner)
- 2. Milwaukee Brewers (NL Central winner)
- 3. Los Angeles Dodgers (NL West winner) vs. 6. Cincinnati Reds (NL Wild Card No. 3)
- 4. Philadelphia Phillies (NL Wild Card No. 1) vs. 5. Chicago Cubs (NL Wild Card No. 2)
While I would have to say it is odd to see teams like Detroit and Kansas City in the playoff picture in the AL, the six NL teams are either perennial playoff teams or ones we had a strong feeling would turn the corner here soon. What is strange in doing this is some of the teams who aren't top-six in their respective leagues: Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, etc.
Fortunately for the teams on the outside looking in, there is plenty of time to right the ship this year.