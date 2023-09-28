MLB Playoff Bracket if the season ended today, Sept. 27: Braves, Cubs, Astros, more
The MLB Playoff bracket is wide open after some wild results on Wednesday night, September 27.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, thus cementing themselves as the top seed in the National League. Meanwhile, Chicago struggles to hold on to the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
The playoff picture changes every night, and with the Astros facing the Mariners as I write this article, by all means, check in on the update in the morning. October is right around the corner, and there are onl a few things we know for sure.
These teams will be in the MLB Postseason: The Orioles, Rays, Twins, Braves, Phillies, Brewers and Dodgers.
That's it. Those are the teams which have guaranteed their spot in the MLB postseason. It also means there are five spots up for grabs. How did those teams play? Well, that's what I'm here for.
MLB Playoff Bracket if the season ended today, Sept. 27
If the season ended today, where would things stand? I'm here to help you out.
The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers would have byes until the ALDS. On the other side of the bracket, the Braves and Dodgers have cemented their fate in the NLDS. They will await the Wild Card winners.
As of this writing, the Tampa Bay Rays would face the Toronto Blue Jays, which lost on Wednesday night to the New York Yankees thanks to Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge. The Minnesota Twins, then, would face the Houston Astros, depending on the result of Houston's matchup against the Seattle Mariners.
On the NL side, the Brewers would face the Chicago Cubs, though the Marlins now own the tiebreaker against them. The Phillies, the top Wild Card team, have earned the right to play the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The postseason starts next week, and there are only so many games left to decide...all of this. 162 games feels like a lot until it's not. Watch away, baseball fans.