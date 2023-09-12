MLB Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Sept. 12
Do any MLB teams have a chance to clinch a postseason berth on Sept. 12? We have that answer for you.
By Scott Rogust
The MLB regular season has only a couple of weeks remaining, with the final day taking place on Oct. 1. Two days later (Oct. 3), the first game of the four Wild Card Series will be taking place. With that, there will be a mad dash for teams still mathematically in the running for a postseason berth to clinch their spot.
As of Sept. 12, there has only been one team to clinch a postseason berth, and that's the Atlanta Braves. The team clinched it this past Sunday with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Other than that, there are 11 postseason spots still available, but may not be for long.
For those wondering if there is any chance a team could clinch a playoff berth today, Sept. 12, we have that answer for you.
MLB playoff clinching scenarios for Sept. 12
There are no playoff-clinching scenarios for Sept. 12. So, no playoff berths will be clinched on Tuesday night. But, let's get into some magic numbers, courtesy of MLB.com.
The Orioles have a magic number of three to clinch a playoff berth, which would be their first since 2016. The Braves, who have already clinched a playoff berth, have a magic number of four to win the NL East title, which would be their sixth-consecutive division championship. Then there are the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a magic number of six to clinch the NL West title.
Postseason berths, especially Wild Card spots, could be on the line on the final day of the regular season. So, the coming days will be important for those still in contention for a spot. There's little margin for error. A string of losses for a team that's just in the playoff picture could very well push them out of contention.
Get ready for a hectic couple of weeks in MLB.