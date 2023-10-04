MLB Playoffs: 1 mistake every Wild Card team made with their postseason roster
The MLB postseason is here, and that means wild card rosters have finally been announced.
There will be some high-intensity series right off the bat, with the Brewers squaring off against the Diamondbacks, the Phillies playing against the Marlins, the Twins battling against the Blue Jays, and the Rangers and Rays dueling in what could quite possibly be the best series of the opening round.
It’s time to break down the rosters and, more specifically, the mistake each team made in putting together those rosters. But there is a twist in this story with one American League team who made an omission that impressed me, and said a lot about their organizational growth.
Without further ado, let’s dive right into it.
Milwaukee Brewers: Having Jesse Winker on the roster
There were a few interesting ones for the Brewers, most notably not including Adrian Houser on the roster despite Brandon Woodruff’s injury.
But having Winker on the roster caught my eye, and not in a good way. He has struggled mightily in recent years and this season was no different as he slashed .199/.320/.247 with one home run and 23 RBI in 61 games this season. The Brewers could have gone with other players, perhaps an outfielder with more upside. But going with Winker was not what I would have done.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Having Pavin Smith on the roster
I thought that it was interesting that Pavin Smith made the Diamondbacks’ roster, though it would have been tough to leave him off considering the struggles of Jace Peterson and injury to Jake McCarthy.
Arizona is positioned to give the Brewers a fight in the wild card, however, considering their pitching and the presence of Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll, among others.