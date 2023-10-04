MLB Playoffs: 1 mistake every Wild Card team made with their postseason roster
- Phillies leave a major trade acquisition at home
- Blue Jays make head-scratching call for bullpen
- Brewers bring a bat of little use to the playoffs
Philadelphia Phillies: Leaving Michael Lorenzen off the roster
When the Phillies acquired Lorenzen at the trade deadline, he was meant to put their rotation over the top. At first, he exceeded their wildest expectations, throwing 17 innings and allowing only two runs, including a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals on August 9.
But it’s been a struggle ever since. In 11 games with the Phillies (seven starts), Lorenzen has a 5.51 ERA and was even used in a bullpen role. While he has struggled, he’s someone that the Phillies could have used in either long relief or even a one-inning stint. He’s a useful pitcher, and it’s curious to ponder if he’d make their NLDS roster should they advance.
Miami Marlins: Leaving Johnny Cueto off the roster
On the surface, Cueto’s numbers aren’t overly inspiring. In 13 games, he has a 6.02 ERA and has only 39 strikeouts in 52.1 innings.
But what Cueto does have that most Marlins players don’t is extensive playoff experience. He’s been here before. He’s been someone who has pitched in a World Series and can be a calming voice in a young locker room. He could have pitched as a starter. He could have come out of the bullpen. Either way, he’d provide value, and not having him on the roster -- especially with all the injuries in the rotation -- could come back to bite Miami.