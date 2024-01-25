3 MLB playoff teams that will fall off the map after lack of offseason spending
These three MLB contenders haven't made any major moves this winter, and it could come back to haunt them.
2) Toronto Blue Jays won't make the playoffs in 2024
The Blue Jays haven't necessarily gotten worse this offseason, but in the A.L. East, stasis equals regression. The Jays finished one game above the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card spot a year ago, but the team they really need to keep an eye on is the Yankees.
Toronto's most noteworthy move this winter is adding the versatile Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but star third baseman Matt Chapman is still a free agent after turning down the Jays' qualifying offer. Without him, a lineup that ranked 16th in MLB in runs scored will take a noticeable step back.
The Yankees, meanwhile, have been one of the more active teams not named the Dodgers since the season ended. The blockbuster deal that brought in Juan Soto and Trent Grisham will pay immediate dividends (though the long-term implications are murkier without Soto signing an extension), and the surprising trade with the blood rival Red Sox for Alex Verdugo was another smart move.
The Yanks also added to their pitching staff by signing free agent Marcus Stroman last week, and they may have another move or two up their sleeve before spring training begins. The division-winning Orioles are already well ahead of schedule, and the Rays always find a way to play great ball. If the Blue Jays drop even a little bit, the playoffs aren't happening again.