MLB Playoffs: 1 fatal flaw holding every Division Series team back from advancing
With the Division Series round of the MLB playoffs beginning on Saturday, there are still some issues that every team will have to overcome to take the next step to the World Series.
By Kevin Henry
ATLANTA — With the Wild Card round in the rearview mirror, the Division Series rounds kick off on Saturday with the favorites for the World Series joining into the MLB playoff frenzy.
While the Atlanta Braves may be the favorite to win the National League and the Houston Astros have the best odds to win the American League, every team in the hunt for the Fall Classic has some type of weakness. Will that weakness be something that those teams can overcome, or will it be their downfall?
In this article, let's not only take a look at each of the weaknesses for every team left in the MLB postseason, but also power rank them according to the ones that should be a concern, from the least worrisome to the most.
I'm in Atlanta for Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS between the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, so make sure you're checking FanSided often for quotes and analysis straight from Truist Park.
Speaking of the Braves, they are at the bottom of our worry-meter when it comes to their weakness. Of course, people didn't seem too concerned about Atlanta in last year's NLDS ... and Braves and Phillies fans will both remind you exactly how that series turned out.
8. Atlanta Braves NLDS weakness: Rotation depth
In a best-of-five matchup against the Phillies, perhaps the rotation depth isn't a big concern. However, having Max Fried return in time for Game 2 of the NLDS is a big development. That gives Atlanta Spencer Strider to start the opener followed by Fried, with both of those starts coming at home. On paper, that's solid. However, Strider has struggled in his past five starts, posting a 5.60 ERA. That follows a June where his ERA was 5.46, but followed it up with a better July and August.
Which Strider shows up for Game 1 against the Phillies? The last thing the Braves want to have happen is for Philadelphia to get early momentum with its bats. Strider needs to come out strong and let the Atlanta offense do its thing. If that happens, it's a good sign as Atlanta looks to get revenge for last season's NLDS boot by Philadelphia.
7. Minnesota Twins ALDS weakness: Offensive punch
After storming back to win the American League West, the Houston Astros will come into their ALDS matchup against the Twins well-rested and likely feeling at ease under the postseason spotlight. With the Astros having home-field advantage in this round, can the Twins strike early in a series where they might have to outslug the Astros?
In the Wild Card round, Toronto's bats were mostly silent against Minnesota's pitching. However, Bailey Ober gets his first postseason start for the Twins on Saturday and will be facing Houston for the first time this season. Can he keep their bats under wraps and allow Minnesota to try to scratch out some runs against Justin Verlander?
Houston is expected to be a high-scoring team in the postseason. Does Minnesota have the bats to keep up?